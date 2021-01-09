Coal mining firm Singareni Collieries to build 15 MW solar plant

Illendu, the birthplace of the coal mining company Singareni Collieries, is now home for a 15 MW solar power unit. The unit, which is part of the 39-MW solar plant project at the 230-acre site at Illendu, has been synchronised with the grid in the presence of Transco (Transmission Corporation) officials.

With this, the total solar power capacity has reached 70 MW at different sites.

“We need to complete the remaining capacity of 59 megawatts by the month end,” Singareni Collieries Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has said.

The firm is establishing the panels on 230 acres to generate 39 MW of solar power at Illendu. It is targeting to complete the remaining part of 24 MW by the month end.

The mining firm is planning to establish solar power capacity of 300 MW by the year end. Of this, it set a target to complete 129 MW in the first phase. Of this, it completed 70 MW so far.

“Besides achieving stability for the company, the solar power capacity would help us save about Rs 120 crore,” a top official of the company said.

It so far commissioned a 30-MW plant at Manuguru, a 10-MW plant at the Singareni Thermal Power plant and two 15 MW units at Ramagundam-3 and Illendu have also been synchronised with the grid.

“We are confident of commissioning the remaining the 59 MW in the first phase by February 20,” a company official said.

Singareni Collieries Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has asked the officials to complete the second phase (90 MW) and third phase (81 MW) by the end of December, a statement said on Saturday.