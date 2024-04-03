The cumulative coal production from captive and commercial mines rose by a healthy 27 per cent y-o-y to hit a record 147.2 million tonnes (MT) in the last financial year, which concluded in March 2024.

Besides, the dispatch of the critical commodity during FY24 also rose by 30 per cent y-o-y to 143 MT, against 110 MT during FY23.

Total output

Out of the total production of 147.2 MT, power sector captive mines produced around 121.3 MT, while captive mines of the non-power sector produced 8.4 MT. The production growth in power sector captive mines compared to the previous year is 19 per cent and in non-power captive mines is 63 per cent.

Coal production from commercial mines stood at 17.5 MT in FY24. Commercial coal mines played an important role with a growth of 93 per cent compared to 9.1 MT during FY23.

“In a testament to India’s coal sector’s exponential growth, production from commercial coal mines has surged by an impressive 93 per cent, reaching 17.5 MT in 2023-24 from 9.07 MT in 2022-23. Additionally, production from captive and commercial coal mines has seen a robust 27 per cent growth, reaching 147.2 MT in 2023-24 from 116 MT in 2022-23. These milestones underscore the sector’s remarkable expansion and the nation’s commitment to energy self-sufficiency,” Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Operational mines

As of March 2024, a total of 58 coal mines are under production whereas 49 mines were producing a year-ago. A total of 9 new coal mines commenced production during FY24, which includes 4 captive mines and 5 commercial coal mines.

Till date, 104 coal mines with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of around 226.20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) have been successfully auctioned. Out of these, vesting orders have been issued for 80 coal mines (captive) and 9 coal mines (commercial) with PRC of 24.30 MTPA have already commenced the coal production.

The early operationalisation from these mines not only reflects the success of the commercial coal regime in attracting investments but also underscores its ability to expedite project execution, Coal Ministry said.

The players that have started coal production from commercial coal mines include Jindal Steel and Power (Gare Palma IV/1, Gare Palma IV/2 and IV/3, Gare Palma IV/6 and Utkal C); Sarda Energy and Mineral (Gare Palma IV/7); Boulder Stone Mart (Gotitoria East and West) and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure (Takli Jena Bellora North and South), it added.

The early operationalisation has been possible through impeccable coordination between the coal block allottees, Coal Ministry and other government agencies such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, State governments etc.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit