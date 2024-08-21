In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has quashed the proceedings initiated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against JCB India Ltd. The court emphasised that “competition authorities ought to respect the boundaries of their jurisdiction, ensuring that their role complements rather than conflicts with the resolution of disputes, thereby maintaining a fair competitive market environment without overstepping their mandate”.

The Delhi High Court delivered this judgment on writ petitions involving JCB and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), marking the conclusion of a prolonged legal battle that began over a decade ago. The dispute centred around allegations of anti-competitive practices and abuse of judicial processes by JCB.

The case originated from a suit filed by JCB against Bull Machines Private Ltd. in 2011, accusing Bull of infringing on its design rights and engaging in piracy of registered designs.

JCB’s product - the backhoe loader - was at the centre of this controversy. An ex-parte ad interim injunction was granted in favour of JCB, which led to a series of legal actions, including the seizure of Bull’s products from various locations.

Amid ongoing settlement negotiations, Bull filed a case with the CCI, alleging that JCB was abusing its dominant market position to stifle competition by initiating what Bull described as “sham litigation”. The CCI subsequently ordered an inquiry which prompted JCB to file a writ petition challenging the CCI’s order.

design infringement action

“The dispute between the parties was a design infringement action which has been settled. There is no broader impact that this settlement has over the society at large or public at large”, held the Delhi Court two member Bench comprising Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma.

Mediation processes and settlements have to be recognised and acknowledged by all courts/fora where disputes are pending, the Bench ruled, adding that regulatory authorities such as the CCI are no exception to the same.

“It is imperative that the CCI and similar bodies honour the outcomes of mediation and respect the settlements reached between parties. By doing so, they not only uphold the legitimacy and reliability of the mediation process but also foster a legal environment where parties are encouraged to resolve disputes amicably without fear of subsequent regulatory interference,” the Delhi High Court ruling said.

“Furthermore, when regulatory authorities like the CCI respect mediation settlements, it prevents the undermining of negotiated agreements and protects parties from the threat of ongoing inquiries. This recognition reinforces the concept that mediation is not merely a preliminary step but a conclusive process that provides binding and enforceable outcomes,” the order said.

Taking the settlement reached between the party on record, the Delhi High Court terminated the proceedings before CCI.