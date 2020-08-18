Construction, agriculture, electronics witness maximum demand for skill development

Construction, apparels, electronics, agriculture, and hardware are the top five sectors witnessing maximum demand for skill development among migrant workers who have returned to their respective districts due to Covid-19 pandemic. In the job roles category, the highest demand is for the role of mason general, self-employed tailor, sewing machine operator, electrician, and quality seed grower under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA).

Till now, 1,50,000 job roles have been fixed under the short-term training target and the Recognition of Prior Learning Scheme (RPL) across the six states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Both the initiatives are under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

As on June 2, 2020, an estimated 67 lakhs migrant workers were recorded to have returned in the 116 districts identified across six states due to the nation-wide lockdown.

The data mentions that a total of 35 sectors have been proposed by the districts across the six states with more than 450 job roles identified. In this, the short-term training job 114 districts have received role list with 1,31,645 being the proposed number; RPL job role list received from 110 districts with 1,80,889 being the recommended number of job roles.

The National Skill Development Corporation will be floating the Expression of Interest (EOI) to invite applications from eligible and interested training providers to apply for demand-based job role training targets to impart short-term training to the migrant-workers in applicable districts out of the total 116 districts.

“We have received the data of the shortlisted candidates from the district nodal officers and district administrations of the 99 districts identifying a total number of 2,79,736 candidates,” said an official source.

Launched on June 20, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GKRA is a 125-day long employment-cum-rural public works campaign to provide livelihood opportunities in areas/ villages witnessing large numbers of returnee migrant workers affected due to Covid-19.

State District No. of Returned Migrants Job roles identified under Short Term Training Job roles identified under Recognition of Prior Learning Scheme Bihar 32 23,60,785 52,824 52,824 Jharkhand 3 10,95,01 2442 2442 Madhya Pradesh 24 10,71,938 23,902 23,902 Odisha 4 2,19,162 4888 4888 Rajasthan 22 12,091,42 26,964 26,964 Uttar Pradesh 31 17,47,856 38,978 38,978 Total 116 67,183,84 1,50,000 1,50,000

Source: Ministryof Skill Development and Entrepreneurship