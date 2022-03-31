Consumer Price index for industrial workers declines

New Dehi, March 31

The All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for decreased by 0.1 points and stood at 125 in February. The decrease is by 0.08 per cent when compared with January and when compared with February 2021, it has increased by 0.68 per cent, the Union Labour Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

Food inflation

The food and beverage group contributed 0.30 per cent points to the total decrease in the price index.

“At item level, rice, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, drumstick, french-been, lady’s finger, onion, potato and tomato are responsible for the fall in index,” the release said. The prices of mutton, chicken, apple, chili, kerosene, doctor’s fees, medicines, bus fare and private tuition are exerting upward pressure on the index, the Ministry said.

Salem recorded a maximum decrease of 4.7 points followed by Tirunelveli with 3.7 points. Thane recorded a maximum increase of 2.9 points followed by Bhilwara with 2.1 points. “Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.04 per cent compared to 5.84 per cent for the previous month and 4.48 per cent during the corresponding month a year before,” the release added.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 5.09 per cent against 6.22 per cent of January and 4.64 per cent during February 2021.