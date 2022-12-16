The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent notices to Flipkart and Meesho for gross violations relating to sale of acid reported on their platforms. It has asked the two companies to furnish detailed responses within seven days.

“CCPA, being the watchdog of consumer interest in India, has come across the sale of highly corrosive acids on these e-commerce platforms. It has questioned the easy and unregulated availability of such acids on these e-platforms. Availability of hazardous acids in such accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for consumers and to public at large,” the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The Supreme Court had banned over-the-counter sale of acids in 2013.

Pointing to a recent incident of acid attack in Delhi, where reportedly the alleged offender purchased the acid from Flipkart, CCPA said it has now asked the platform to submit a detailed response on the issue. “CCPA, on a suo moto examination of online sale of corrosive acids, came across Meesho and found it to be selling such acids in violation of directions of the Supreme Court as well as the Advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs,” the statement added.

The statement added that since these e-commerce platforms operate and deliver products across the length and breadth of the nation, they have been asked to provide the checks and compliances undertaken in this regard. Any non-compliance by the e-commerce entities will be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it added.

“Sale of highly corrosive acids in an easy, accessible and unregulated manner without any due diligence whatsoever by the e-marketplace entity can lead to disastrous consequences to the consumers, especially the vulnerable sections of the society, namely women and children,” it added.