Consumers may get rights to minimum standards of service

Consumers across the country may soon get the right to a minimum standard of service for supply of electricity if the Draft Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 become a reality.

The onus for ensuring this minimum standard will be on the power distribution company (Discom), the proposed rules said.

The Discom is supposed to create a web portal and mobile app for submission of online application forms. It will also be mandatory for the Discom to display measures to access commonly sought services and to provide an online resolution for the same.

These include procedures for grant of new connection, temporary connection, shifting of meter or service line, change of consumer category, enhancement or reduction of load and others.

Meter safety rules

There are also terms specified for the safety of meters.

“If the meter is installed outside the consumer’s premises, the distribution licensee shall be responsible for safe custody of the meter, and if the same is installed within the consumer’s premises, the consumer shall be responsible for the safe custody of meter,” the proposed rules said.

The Discom is also supposed to replace a stolen, burnt or defective meter within 24 hours in urban areas and 72 hours in rural areas.

Solar push

It has been proposed that Discoms will assist consumers that want to set up solar power generation units. The Discom will have to create an online portal to accept applications from consumers who want to adopt renewable energy.

This website will have to give all the details of procedure and documents required to adopt roof top solar. Further, it will also have to enable online payment of fee to avail this service.

Technical feasibility for setting up roof top solar projects will have to be completed within 20 days by the Discom.