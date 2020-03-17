Coronavirus-led economic slowdown to weigh heavily on several key sectors: Moody’s

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Coronavirus’s global spread will significantly slow down economic growth, which will, in turn, amplify its financial impact on several key corporate sectors, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Global travel-related sectors have been hardest hit as coronavirus restricts movement, and disrupts supply chains, said Moody’s in a new global report.
The assessment by Moody’s is based on its baseline scenario, which assumes normalisation of economic activity in the second half of the year, and the ability of some companies to withstand the effects of the virus depending on its duration.
The global credit rating agency’s downside scenario factors in a jump in cases and public fear that the virus will not be contained in the first half of 2020, leading to extensive and prolonged travel restrictions and quarantines, along with a prolonged slump in commodity prices.
“Sectors reliant on trade and the free movement of people are most exposed, such as passenger airlines, shipping, and lodging & leisure, which includes cruise lines and restaurants,” said Benjamin Nelson, a Moody’s Vice-President - Senior Credit Officer and co-author of the report.
The report observed that global automakers are also under great pressure because of their reliance on international supply chains, while gaming and non-food retail in certain regions are also exposed to supply chain disruptions, and the inevitable decline in foot traffic.
“Companies’ ability to withstand the effects of the virus will depend on its duration, and we caution that as events unfold very rapidly on a daily basis, our assessment of exposure will change over time,” said Richard Morawetz, a Moody’s Vice-President - Senior Credit Officer and co-author of the report.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...