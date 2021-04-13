Covid second wave: FM discusses India’s five-pillared strategy with World Bank Group President

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday lauded the World Bank Group (WBG) for its initiative to increase lending space for India to enhance availability of finance for development.

In her interaction via virtual mode with World Bank Group President David Malpass, the Union Finance Minister discussed various issues, including the WBG’s lending envelop for India; the country’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, economic recovery and India’s strategy of green resilient and inclusive development.

Sitharaman shared the measures being taken by India to contain the spread of second wave of pandemic including the five pillared strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the Finance Ministry tweeted after the meeting.

She also shared measures taken by the government including distribution of LED bulbs, ethanol blending programme under national bio fuel policy, voluntary vehicle scrapping policy and incentivisation of electric vehicles to achieve green, resilient and green development.