Credit Suisse sees sharp earnings growth recovery for Nifty50

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Credit Suisse sees Nifty50’s positive trajectory to be more driven by earnings than multiples in the next few years.
After nearly a decade long lull when annual growth in Nifty EPS slowed to just 4 per cent (FY12-19), it now expects 15 per cent annual growth between FY19 and FY24 (17 per cent FY22-24). It also sees a 5 per cent upgrade to the FY24 Nifty EPS, according to the latest India Market Outlook 2022 released on Thursday.
“Direction of Nifty to be driven more by changes to Nifty EPS than multiples and we expect to see Nifty EPS trajectory to be positive. We expect strong earnings growth in FY23 and FY24 which should support the market and show positive results,” Neelkanth Mishra, Managing Director, co-Head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse, told BusinessLine.
Also see: Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse rules out near term PE upgrade for Indian markets
Mishra added that Credit Suisse expects meaningful upgrades to GDP for FY23 and FY25 which could have a positive effect on Nifty. “Consensus GDP growth for the current fiscal is 9.5 per cent. We think growth for the full year can be 10.5–11 per cent. For FY23, consensus is around 7 per cent and we think it can be 9 per cent,” he said.
At the same time, Mishra highlighted that Indian markets are now expensive and super normal returns are unlikely.
On the banking sector, Mishra said: “Almost all the incomes that banks made were being lost on provisions of prior loans. Given that bad loan provisioning is now over and most of the provisions have been provided for, we see strong growth going forward. The reason for their for weak earnings so far was high provisions.”
To a question on India’s proposed inclusion in global bond indices and the likely resultant forex inflows, Mishra said “now that RBI have tested out Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) route, they should be able to manage the surplus liquidity that is generated without causing any disruptions”.
Also see: Indian economy recovering quickly as pandemic ebbs: Report
He pointed out that inflows (estimated at $30 billion) post India’s inclusion in Global bond indices will be progressively spread over ten months and not flow entirely in one month. By March 2023, reasonable part of flow should have happened, he added.
“If extra $30 billion comes in RBI has tools to absorb it. Rupee may not move that much”, he said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...