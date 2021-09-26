Custodians for NPS: PFRDA sets minimum ₹1-lakh crore assets under custody for eligibility

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Pension regulator PFRDA has stipulated that entities aspiring to become a custodian of securities for National Pension System (NPS) and other schemes under its regulatory ambit should have holding of assets under custody of ₹1-lakh crore on the date of application.
Not only that, applicants for Custodian licence should have already been registered with capital markets regulator SEBI for the past five years on the date of application, going by the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by PFRDA on Saturday for selection of Custodians for NPS and other schemes.
The proposed licence for Custodian awarded under the new process will be valid for a period of five years and PFRDA can appoint more than one custodian, the RFP highlighted. Applicants will have to put in their bid by October 18, according to PFRDA.
This RFP is expected to open the doors for the major financial sector players including HDFC Group, ICICI Group and State Bank of India group to enter the custodian space through their group entities. Hitherto, these players couldn’t enter the Custodial services market due to the rigid regulations prescribed by PFRDA in 2015.
The regulations had prohibited sponsors of pension fund and its associates from holding directly or indirectly shareholding in excess of 50 per cent in an entity offering custodial services. Now, this stipulation has been relaxed.
The RFP states that a in the same group, where a sponsor of a pension fund, central recordkeeping agency, trustee bank or their associates are holding more than 50 per cent stake in the custodian applicant, then such custodian can apply for a licence with PFRDA so long as five conditions are met.
The conditions that need to be met for this include the networth of the sponsor, associates or holding company remaining at least ₹50,000 crore at all time.
The other conditions specified for the new regime include 50 per cent or more of the directors of the custodian should be those who do not represent the interests of the sponsor or its associates; neither the custodian nor the pension fund company shall be a subsidiary of each other; and no person should be the director of both the custodian and pension fund company. Some of these conditions are aimed at preventing conflict of interest situations, sources added.
It maybe recalled that the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) had, few days back, amended its regulations on ‘Custodians for Securities’ so as to enable more players to take up the role of custodians in the pension space.
Prior to this, there was only one player — StockHolding Corporation of India (SHCIL) — that performed the role of custodian in the pension market. Now even SHCIL has to get re-selected under the new process.
With the pension assets under management — which has recently crossed the ₹6.5-lakh crore mark — growing leaps and bounds, the regulator is keen that more players take up the role of custodians.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...