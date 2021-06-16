Daily average E-Way bill generation exceeds 16 lakhs in June

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Daily E-Way bill generation has crossed 16 lakhs in June. This is better than not just May numbers, but also June last year. This shows gradual unlocking in various States has benefitted trade and businesses.
Data at the week ending June 13 showed average E-Way bill generation was over 16.12 lakh as compared to around 12.15 lakh during week ending May 16. For the full month of May, average daily generation was around 12.74 lakh. This number was around 14.47 lakhs in June last year. The average number here includes both inter-State and intra-State E-Way bill generation which are prepared on a weekly basis.
E-Way bill is required to be generated by a registered GST taxpayer for the movement of goods if the value of the consignment is more than ₹50,000 for inter-state movement. For intra-State movement, limits vary from State to State. The generation of E-Way bill also reflects how trade and businesses are progressing.
Though, India did not impose nationwide lockdown this year, many States and Union Territories went for localised lockdown mainly during April and May. Also, manufacturing activities were going on, albeit in a limited capacity. Since demand was low and normal, commercial activities were shut down in cities and towns affecting supply chain. All these affected E-Way bill generation till third week of May.
Now, as States are unlocking in phases, business and trade are picking up and the current trend of E-Way bill is one of the key indicators for that. Saket Patawari, Executive Director (Indirect Tax) with Nexdigm says the rise in E-Way bill generation is primarily due to the easing of lockdown restrictions across States and gradual resumption of commercial activities pursuant to decline in Covid-19 cases. “It is expected that the businesses would regain momentum over the course of next 3-4 months, especially considering the compliance relaxations announced recently by the GST Council, good monsoons, as well as the upcoming festive season in the country. This in turn could translate into higher GST revenue collections, which had seen a dip in the month of May,” he said.
GST collection in May dipped to around ₹1.03 lakh crore as against record ₹1.41 lakh crore in April. Now, collection in the month of June for business activities taken place in May likely to be subdued as an impact of local lockdown. This collection number will be made public on July 1. However, collection in July for activities in June is expected to be buoyant and that number will be out on August 1.
In the budget estimates for the year 2021-22, it has been assumed that the GST revenues will grow at 17 per cent over the previous year’s low base. This translates to average monthly gross GST revenue of ₹1.1 lakh crore. This will depend upon various factors including trend in E-Way bill generation and compliance beside others.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...