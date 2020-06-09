Delhi has most Covid-19 cases per million

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
As Covid-19 cases surged to 2,66,598 on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research has conducted reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests on over 49 million samples so far. Goa, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Delhi have conducted most tests per million population so far, according to data compiled from various State bulletins.
Though Goa has tested only 29,739 samples in all, given its small population, it has the highest testing figure at 19,311 samples per million. J&K has tested over 2.18 lakh samples (16,427 samples per million) while Delhi has tested nearly 2.52 lakh samples (12,533 samples per million).
The situation in Delhi is particularly grim as it has the highest Covid-19 cases per million at 1,440; Goa has 195 positive samples per million of the total tested; and J&K has 307 positive samples per million. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi may require as many as 80,000 beds for Covid-19 patients by July 31 as cases are projected to surpass the five-lakh mark in the national capital alone.
While Maharashtra has the most number of Covid-19 cases at 88,528, its testing per million figure is lower at 4,489 (673 per million).
Testing penetration is the least in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Of the 817 samples tested per million in Bihar, 41 per million are positive; of 1,581 samples per million tested in Uttar Pradesh, 46 per million are positive.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan chaired the 16th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers on Covid-19 and was briefed about the latest status, response and management of the pandemic.
As per the data shared by the Ministry as on June 9, India has 958 dedicated Covid hospitals with over 1.67 lakh isolation beds, 73,469 oxygen-supported beds and 21,614 ICU beds. Another 2,313 Covid health centres have over 1.33 lakh isolation beds, 46,635 oxygen beds and 10,748 ICU beds. There are only 21,494 ventilators available for Covid beds in all, as the order placed for 60,848 ventilators over a month ago has not been fulfilled yet.
Of the 2,66,598 confirmed cases, 1,29,215 persons have recovered and 7,466 have died, the MoHFW data states.
