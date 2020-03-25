Delhi power demand crashes on Covid-19 lockdown

The demand for electricity in the national capital has seen a steep fall as the Covid-19 lockdown comes into force. According to data compiled by the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, peak demand for power on Wednesday was 2,486 MW, down from 3,531 MW a week ago on the same day in the UT.

“The demand for power has fallen as all commercial establishments, factories, offices, schools, colleges, etc are closed. It’s only the domestic households power demand, everything else has come to standstill,” a power distribution company official told BusinessLine.

Since Sunday, the day of the Janata curfew announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi’s average power demand has been hovering well below 2,000 MW. Comparably in the week gone by, the average load is around 2,500 MW on each day of the week.

Delhi’s power demand is the highest in the country, with peak demand crossing well over 7,000 MW during the summer. Delhi consumers get electricity supplied by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Council.