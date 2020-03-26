DGFT operationalises help desk to assist exporters, importers

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised a help desk to extend support on export and import related issues faced by businesses during the on-going lockdown in India and several other countries.

Exporters and importers have been given a proforma spreadsheet and have been asked to list and forward the ‘Covid-19 related Import/Export Issues’.

Exporters/importers could also directly flag the issues through the following channels — Contact@DGFT Platform ( http://rla.dgft.gov.in:8100/CRS_NEW/), the communication said.

With consignments stuck at high seas, at ports of foreign countries and even within the country, exporters and importers are in the midst of a lot of uncertainty. Many are not getting payments for the goods that have reached their destinations as buyers are busy handling the disruption caused by the lockdown in their respective countries.