DGFT operationalises help desk to assist exporters, importers

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised a help desk to extend support on export and import related issues faced by businesses during the on-going lockdown in India and several other countries.
Exporters and importers have been given a proforma spreadsheet and have been asked to list and forward the ‘Covid-19 related Import/Export Issues’.
Exporters/importers could also directly flag the issues through the following channels — Contact@DGFT Platform ( http://rla.dgft.gov.in:8100/CRS_NEW/), the communication said.
With consignments stuck at high seas, at ports of foreign countries and even within the country, exporters and importers are in the midst of a lot of uncertainty. Many are not getting payments for the goods that have reached their destinations as buyers are busy handling the disruption caused by the lockdown in their respective countries.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...