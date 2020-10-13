Diesel, kerosene prices have been cut, no change in petrol, LPG: IOC

Diesel price has been cut by ₹2.93 a litre and petrol by 97 paise a litre in Delhi during September 2020. There has also been a corresponding price reduction across the country according to IndianOil.

In October, diesel prices have been reduced by a further 17 paise per litre in Delhi, while there has been no change in the price of petrol, an IndianOil statement issued on Tuesday added.

The company also said that there has been virtually no change in the retail selling price of cooking gas for domestic use at Delhi and other markets across India since July 1, 2020.

“With an average monthly sale of about 13 crore domestic LPG cylinder refills on industry basis, as many households have benefited from stability in the price of LPG cooking gas,” IndianOil said.

“The cumulative reduction in retail selling price of kerosene has been substantial. For instance, the downward revision at Mumbai was ₹12.73 per litre since February 16, 2020. In the latest instance, subsidised kerosene price in Mumbai came down by ₹2.19 per litre at the beginning of this month – from ₹25.84 per litre in September 2020 to ₹23.65 per litre in October 2020,” IOCL added.