To steer India towards a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28 and achieve a digitally advanced and eco-friendly logistics infrastructure by 2047, the importance of sustainability, collaboration, and policy initiatives needs to be emphasised.

Further, with emerging technologies like RFID, Blockchain, and Data Analytics, aligning business and supply chain strategies has become more important than ever.

These issues were deliberated upon at the Logistics Shakti Summit & Awards 2024 held here, with discussions around spurring logistic sector growth and its potential to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission.

In his address, Lt. Gen. Dharam Vir Kalra, PVSM, AVSM (Retired), Former Director of General Ordnance Services, Indian Army, stated that efficient supply chains are vital to business success, and strong logistics is the key to their effectiveness. Strategic investment in infrastructure is crucial, as history shows that poor logistics can be a downfall, he said.

Speaking on issues like freight corridor expansion, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya said, “Key initiatives like Vande Bharat, freight corridor expansion, and national highway development are driving economic growth.

As 90% of our trade relies on maritime routes, we’re strengthening the logistics network and rapidly embracing digitalization.” Myanmar Ambassador Moe Kyaw Aung announced that Myanmar’s strategic location and river network development positions us as a key logistics hub.

We are advancing this goal with initiatives like the Mizoram-Myanmar connectivity project, showcasing our shared commitment to regional growth and collaboration, he said.

Brigadier Atul Kumar, who before his last month’s retirement was the nodal officer for Indian Army to engage with PM Gati Shakti, emphasised on Narendra Modi’s motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas to make India viksit. He has taken up the assignment of Director Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board.

Also read: MCA launches consultations with industry on new internship scheme