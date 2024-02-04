Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta expects direct tax to GDP ratio to touch a historical high of 6.6 per cent at the end of the current fiscal. In an interview to businessline, Gupta talked about a range of issues including growth in personal tax, online gaming proceeds and divulged that detailed modalities of the newly-announced scheme to write off disputed demands up to ₹25000 will be out in six to eight weeks. Excerpts from the interview:

Q Interim Budget has announced a scheme to withdraw petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed direct tax demands up to ₹25000. Will it be limited to just one demand or extent to multiple demands?

Modalities of this scheme are still be worked out and we will come out more granular details soon. We would like to implement it as soon as possible because it is a system-driven process. It could take a month or a maximum of 6-8 weeks to complete the process. The number of entries is more than a crore. The thought process behind the scheme is that it is not a dispute per say at any forum. The taxpayer may be or may not be aware of tax demands or there could be a situation that there is a demand and that he would pay it or there could be a TDS mismatch which can happen because the deductor has disclosed X value while deductee claims Y value. All such cases will get resolved without the involvement of the assesee taxpayer. It will be win-win for taxpayer because at times, these are not at all payable by the taxpayer. There may not be records available with us or with the taxpayers. It will be an exercise to reduce the grievances and to ensure better trust between taxpayer and the Department.

Q Under the scheme, will the assessee be required to give any declaration? Will the information about the withdrawal be available on the dashboard of IY e-filing website?

Noting will be required from the taxpayer assessee. The information will be available on the dashboard that particular demand has been extinguished.

Q What are the reasons for the growth of Personal Income Tax being higher than Corporate Income Tax?

As we develop, Personal Income Tax should be higher than Corporate Income Tax. That is the desired trajectory and it is good that we are moving in that direction. When the Prime Minister is talking about Viksit Bharat in 2047 and third largest economy by 2027, such a trend shows we are on the right path. If you see the budget figures, direct tax to GDP ratio is one of the highest at about 6.6 per cent for the current financial year. For a developed economy, direct tax should be higher than indirect tax and that is quite visible in our data. Growth in Personal Income Tax is because of several reasons which include use of technology, compliance behaviour of the taxpayers, provision of laws to close the loopholes, Annual Information Statement, discipline in maintaining the date for fling the returns, better assistance to taxpayers among others. The number of taxpayers is also rising. Last year the growth in the said number was 5 per cent and this year, we have already achieved 9 per cent growth.

Q From AY2024-25, the new tax regime will be the default one. How many of taxpayers have already migrated to new regime?

The sweetened tax regime, which was announced by the Finance Minister in 2023 budget, is applicable for the current financial year and returns are due by July 31, 2024. The real picture will emerge after July 31 when we will analyse the returns. But we expect that around 60 per cent individual taxpayers/HUF should switch to new tax regime.

Q Return forms for new AY (2024-25) have been notified. What are the major changes more specifically in ITR2?

It is difficult to give you specific details. But I can tell you that it is an elaborate exercise. Some data is to be captured or cross reference is to be made. Take the example of donation. Last year an elaborate annexure was to be submitted regarding donations for which claims have been made for deductions. There could be some changes like that because of several reasons such as change in statute.

Q Any new initiative in offing for taxpayers?

It takes time to bring in new initiatives but I can elaborate on one initiative for which pilot has been done. A Demand Management Centre has started working to tackle demands each with value of ₹1 crore. There have been instances when taxpayers have paid the demand but not considered. There may be some errors. There may be updation by the deductors or there may be some set off of losses. There could be host of factors. For such a demand, the Demand Management Centre at Mysuru will be connecting with tax payers, the Chartered Accounts of the taxpayers and the Assessing Officer at the same time. Since all are on same page, they try to find areas of concerns. Where some resolution is needed, AO has to work on areas discussed thereupon and then we are able to revise the demand because demand is not collectable. Initial results have been very good.

Q What is the progress from tax department side on the new global tax regime to which India is also a signatory?

We are participating at global level actively and we are doing the best we can do to protect India’s interests. A team is working on it. There is one component which is domestic in nature. We are waiting for deliberations to be over by March 2024 that is the new deadline, earlier it was December. Let us see how things take shape and a considered call can be taken at the stage of regular budget.

Q How much tax you have been able to collect from online gaming?

During the current year, we have received around ₹1080 crore as TDS from online gaming.

Q Notices were issued to winning players of online gaming, what is the progress on that?

The law was amended last year and now loss set off is allowed. Since no one can just go on winning, there will be losses too, which is why the law is very realistic and factors in the concern of all the stakeholders. So, there will be few disputes.

Q How much collection do you expect from taxation on Virtual Digital Asset?