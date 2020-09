The government has finally admitted that the disinvestment target for 2020-21 will not be met.

“Obliviously, ₹2.1-lakh crore will not come and we anticipated a lower amount and taking that into account, we have now worked out our borrowing,” Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said here on Wednesday.

This admission came on the day the government extended the date for submitting expressions of interest (EoI) by potential bidder to buy its stake in BPCL.