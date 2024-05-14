Total passenger vehicles (PVs) sales in the domestic market grew marginally by 1.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in April to 3,35,629 units as compared with 3,31,278 units in the corresponding month last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported on Tuesday.

Category wise, the passenger car segment declined by 23.4 per cent y-o-y to 96,357 units during the month as compared with 1,25,758 units in the same month last year. However, utility vehicle segment, which is in vogue currently, grew by more than 21 per cent y-o-y to 1,79,329 units in April as against 1,48,005 unit in April 2023.

Van segment also grew by 15 per cent y-o-y to 12,060 units in the last month as compared with 10,508 units in April last year, the monthly sales report shared by SIAM said.

Total two-wheeler sales reported a strong growth of around 31 per cent y-o-y to 17,51,393 units during the month as against 13,38,588 units in April 2023. The motorcycle sales grew by 34.4 per cent y-o-y to 11,28,192 units as compared with 8,39,274 units in April 2023. Similarly, scooter sales grew by 25.2 per cent y-o-y to 5,81,277 units as against 4,64,389 units in the same month last year.

The total three-wheeler sales grew by 14.5 per cent y-o-y to 49,116 units in April as compared with 42,885 units in the same month last year.

The grand total of all the categories put together grew by around 25 per cent to 21,36,157 units during the month as compared with 17,12,812 units in April 2023, the SIAM monthly report indicated.

“Year 2024-25 has started on a reasonably good note for the auto industry, as all the segments have posted growth in April 2024, compared to April 2023, driven by positive consumer sentiments and festivities in this month,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said.

Above normal monsoon rainfall, policy continuity post-elections and government’s push on manufacturing and infrastructure would propel the overall economic growth which would help in continuing the auto sector’s growth trajectory, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit