 DoPT issues fresh guidelines for setting up search committees

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued fresh guidelines for setting up of Search and Search cum Selection Committees for appointments stating that a Search Committee should be set up only in situations where an advertisement may not result in an adequate response

The guidelines will apply to all posts other than those which are under the purview of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), it has said.

“Constitution of Search Committees cannot be a substitute for advertisement of posts and their role is only to supplement the recruitment effort through advertisements,” it has said.

Only for senior posts

Such committees should be set up only for sufficiently senior posts, that is posts in Level-13 and above, which require specialised scientific and technical knowledge and experience, the DoPT has further said. The Committee should be chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry or Department concerned. Further, where it is constituted for a Secretary-level post, a senior and distinguished academician may be invited to chair the Committee.

Ideally, the committee should not have more than five members, including the Chairperson.

“The composition of the Committee should be well-balanced,” it said, adding that at least one expert member,should be nominated, and he must have acknowledged expertise in the field of specialisation relevant to the post for which the Committee is being constituted.

Time frame

A minimum period of at least four weeks should be given to candidates to apply in response to the circular or advertisement for appointment to such posts.

“The Search Committees or Search-cum-Selection Committees should preferably recommend a panel of names, in the order of merit, unless only a single candidate has been found suitable for the post,” it said, adding that the panel recommended by the Committee will remain valid for one year.

If no selection is made from the panel within the period of one year, the Committee shall be constituted afresh to recommend a fresh panel, the DoPT has said.