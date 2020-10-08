DP World, Jebel Ali Free Zone woo India’s plastic sector

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
DP World, UAE Region and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) have collaborated with the All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) for the“Enabling India's Plastic Sector to Go Global” webinar.
Held virtually, the conference explored the developments in the international trade of plastics and exchanged ideas on tackling the major roadblocks.
According to industry sources, India’s plastic exports during April 2019-Jan 2020 stood at $7.045 billion with the highest contribution from plastic raw material at $ 2.91 billion, plastic sheets, films and plates at $1.22 billion and packaging materials at $722.47 million. India’s plastics industry is targeting at least a 3 per cent share of the global polymer export market by 2025.
It is pointed out that in the webinar that DP World's flagships -- Jebel Ali Port and Jafza has created the ideal hub for the Indian plastic sector. Its proximity to raw materials, industrial land for manufacturing, port-centric logistics ecosystem for polymers conversion, connectivity to markets in the Middle East, and services to support polymers plastic value chain etc. makes it the most preferred choice in the region.
Chandrakant Turakhia, President of AIPMA, said that the endeavour would help the plastic sector to access new opportunities and markets, and provide seamless supply chain solutions. It also complements India’s vision of “Make in India to Make for the World” and facilitate profitable investments for Indian businesses.
Mohammed Al Mullem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World said that the Indian plastic industry would benefit from the company's portfolio of operations in 140 countries, its access to 3.5 billion + people in the MEASA region and its strategic location and multimodal connectivity.
According to Turakhia, the India-UAE Bridge launched by DP World last year to attract Indian trade and investments would offer more help to the plastic sector to expand in the Middle East region and the world.
