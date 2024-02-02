The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) is holding a stakeholders’ consultation on the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with over 1,200 participants across the 14 beneficiary sectors on Saturday to identify measures for successful implementation of the scheme.

“The objective is to bring all stakeholders on a common platform, fostering a sense of ownership to facilitate exchange of knowledge and experiences, good practices and success stories ultimately contributing to the successful implementation of PLI Schemes,” according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.

This will also enable cross learning amongst all the 14 PLI schemes, it added.

Cross learning could be an important initiative as a handful of sectors, such as electronics, food processing, pharmaceutical and telecom have done well under the scheme while many others have not.

The “PLI Perspectives’ stakeholders meeting will offer a distinctive platform for industry leaders, experts, and government officials to participate in enlightening discussion and share valuable perspectives regarding the implications of PLI Schemes, the statement said.

“This meeting will discuss the achievements, success stories and good practices under PLI schemes which have seen investments over ₹1-lakh crore and production/ sales of over ₹8.7-lakh crore along with substantial number of direct & indirect employment generation. The exports have been boosted by over ₹3.4-lakh crore,” the statement added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit