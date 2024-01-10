The number of e-way bills generated in December were 9.52 crore, the second highest monthly figure so far. The e-way bills generated in December will have some impact on GST collections in January and February.

After touching a record high of 10.03 crore in October 2023, the e-way bills declined sharply to 8.75 crore in November.

The December figure could be a result of high year-end dispatches, especially in electronics items and automobiles. As companies prefer to end the inventory of vehicles manufactured in the said year, wholesale logs high in December.

Besides, higher compliance contributed to high e-way bill generation.

As the movement of goods takes place in the same month of consumption or even a month before that, e-way bill generation shows impact on collections over the subsequent two months.

What is an e-way bill

An e-way bill is an electronic document generated on a portal, evidencing the movement of goods and indicating whether tax has been paid or not. As per Rule 138 of the CGST Rules, 2017, every registered person, who causes the movement of goods (which may not necessarily be on account of supply) of consignment value of more than ₹50,000 is required to generate an e-way bill.

This is required for movement between the two States and within a State. However, a State or UT (with legislature) can decide the threshold for the value of goods to be applicable for movement within its boundary.

Although the increasing number of these bills could have an impact on revenue collection, it is ‘a’ factor and not ‘the’ factor. For example, data from GSTN show that e-way bill generation crossed an all-time high of 9 crore in March 2023, resulting in an all-time high collection of ₹1.87-lakh crore in April.

Similarly, e-way bill generation rose to 9.34 crore in August, and collection in September rose to ₹1.63-lakh crore. However, despite e-way bill generation reaching an all-time high at 10.03 crore in October, collections in November and December were ₹1.68-lakh crore and ₹1.65-lakh crore, respectively, lower than the October collection of ₹1.72 lakh crore.