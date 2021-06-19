Easier minimum public offer norms come into effect

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Finance Ministry has notified the relaxed minimum public offer norms for large companies planning to enter the stock market. This is mainly intended to facilitate the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This is also likely to push disinvestment of bigger Central Public Sector Undertakings.
Simultaneously, the Ministry also modified the norms for maintaining minimum public shareholding in case of a listed company that has gone in for insolvency resolution.
According to the notification issued by the Economic Affairs Department, for any company planning to get its shares listed on a stock exchange, the minimum offer and allotment to public in terms of an offer document shall be “at least such percentage of each class or kind of equity shares or debentures convertible into equity shares issued by the company equivalent to the value of five thousand crore rupees and at least five per cent of each such class or kind of equity shares or debenture convertible into equity shares issued by the company, if the post issue capital of the company calculated at offer price is above one lakh crore rupees.”
Also, based on the size of post-issue market capitalisation, companies have been divided into two categories — one with more than ₹4,000 crore but up to ₹1-lakh crore and the other, with over ₹1- lakh crore. For the first category, the minimum public offer size should be at least 10 per cent of post-market offer capital while for the second category it will be ₹5,000 crore plus 5 per cent of incremental capital amount beyond ₹1- lakh crore. The issuer will be required to achieve at least 10 per cent public shareholding in two years and at least 25 per cent in five years from the date of listing.
The norms now notified are in variance with the levels recommended by SEBI in February. The regulator had recommended the threshold at ₹10,000 crore plus 5 per cent of the incremental amount for companies with post listing market capitalisation beyond ₹1-lakh crore.
The notification also modified norms for listed companies going for IBC resolution. Accordingly, such a company, post implementation of resolution plan, will have 12 months (from 18 months now) to achieve minimum public shareholding of 10 per cent. Also, it will have to maintain at least 5 per cent public shareholding.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...