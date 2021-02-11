Economic recovery allaying fears over banks’ asset quality: Moody’s

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India’s economic recovery reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in public sector banks’ mildly improving asset quality, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
However, capital shortfalls will remain despite a likely government equity infusion, leaving banks vulnerable to unexpected shocks and restricting credit growth, it cautioned in a note.
Covid-19 to boost digital financial services growth; SBI, large private banks to benefit: Moody’s
“Various measures by the Indian government to support borrowers have helped curb growth in public sector banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs), and the volume of restructured loans is not as large as we anticipated,” said Rebaca Tan, Assistant Vice-President and Analyst.
The global credit rating agency observed that the asset quality at the five largest rated public sector banks (PSBs) in India — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India — improved mildly in the first nine months of the year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021) despite an economic contraction exacerbated by the pandemic.
Engineering exports grow 18.69% in Jan
As per Moody’s assessment, the gross NPL ratios of the five banks declined by an average of about 100 basis points as of end of 2020 from a year earlier, even including loans that have become delinquent since the end of August 2020 but are not formally classified as NPLs because of a pending case in the Supreme Court.
However, India’s public sector banks will continue to face capital shortages as their profitability remains weak given high credit costs, leaving them vulnerable to any unexpected stress, it added.
The government plans to infuse ₹20,000 crore in equity capital into public sector banks in fiscal 2022, on top of the ₹20,000 crore budgeted in fiscal 2021.
“While the government’s capital infusion into public sector banks will help them meet Basel capital requirements, it will not boost credit growth,” Tan said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...