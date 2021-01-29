Economic Survey: Rapid penetration of Internet/ broadband in both urban, rural areas

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Internet and broadband penetration both in urban and rural areas has grown at a rapid pace and the number of subscribers (both broadband and narrowband put together) stood at 776.45 million at the end of September 2020 as compared to 636.73 million in March 2019.
The wireless data usage grew at exponential rate during the calender year 2019 and was at 76.47 Exa bytes (one billion GB). During January-September 2020, it had already reached 75.21 Exa bytes, the Economic Survey said on Friday.
Click here to read the full survey
“The telecom sector plays an important role in implementation of JAM-trinity (Jandhan Aadhar Mobile) based social sector schemes and other pro-development initiatives of the government. The sector has been recognised all over the world as a powerful tool for development and poverty reduction,” it said.
Efforts are being made to address the digital divide by extending inclusive Internet access to every Indian citizen, it said, adding that as on January 15, around 4.87 lakh kms of optical fibre cable has been laid to cover 1.63 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) and nearly 1.51 lakh GPs have become service-ready.
Average wireless data consumption per subscriber per month has also increased from 9.1 GB in March-2019 to 12.2 GB in June-2020, it said.
“The reduced cost of data could enable affordable internet access at a rapid pace. As on June 2020, the cost of wireless data stood at ₹10.55 per GB. The government has taken various initiatives including BharatNet for achieving the goal of Digital India programme,” the Survey said.
Under the project, network infrastructure is being established for broadband highways, accessible on a non-discriminatory basis to provide affordable broadband services to citizens and institutions in rural areas, in partnership with States and the private sector, it said.
The wireless telephony constitutes 98.3 per cent of all subscriptions whereas the share of landline telephones now stands at only 1.7 per cent. The overall tele-density in India stands at 86.6 per cent at the end of November 2020, whereas tele-density in rural and urban areas are 59.1 per cent and 139 per cent respectively, the Survey added.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...