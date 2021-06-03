EESL partners with ISHRAE for energy-efficient cooling solutions

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed a MoU with Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) for a strategic partnership in implementing energy efficient and clean energy solutions in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry.

EESL and ISHRAE will collaborate on solutions related to energy efficiency, clean energy, and other ancillary services in HVAC&R domain, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

“ISHRAE has expertise in the advancement of the arts and sciences of HVAC&R engineering and related services while EESL has experience and capability of providing consultancy services, implementation support and financing for energy efficiency and clean energy projects,” EESL MD Rajat Sud said.

EESL and ISHRAE aim to set up sub-committees or task-forces to address specific areas requiring joint participation for the promotion of energy efficient low carbon technologies in cooling and heating and in the cold chain sector, including transportation, EESL said.

They will also synergistically work on district energy systems, which will include awareness and adoption, training, and capacity building programmes for refrigerator and air conditioning technicians engaged in original equipment manufacturing, channel partners or independent service centres, it added.