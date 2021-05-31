Eight core sectors’ output skyrockets by 56.1 per cent in April on low index base

The output of eight core sectors jumped by 56.1 per cent in April mainly due to low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity, official data released on Monday showed.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 37.9 per cent in April 2020.

"This high growth rate in April 2021 is largely due to low Index base in April 2020 consequent to the low industrial production across all sectors caused by nationwide lockdown imposed to contain spread of Covid-19 last year," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 25 per cent, 30.9 per cent, 400 per cent, 548.8 per cent and 38.7 per cent in April, as against (-) 19.9 per cent, (-) 24.2 per cent, (-) 82.8 per cent, (-) 85.2 per cent and (-) 22.9 per cent in April 2020, respectively.

Coal, and fertiliser segments too recorded positive growth during the month.

However, crude oil output dipped by 2.1 per cent in April as against (-) 6.4 per cent in the same month last year.

In March this year, the eight sectors had recorded a growth rate of 11.4 per cent.