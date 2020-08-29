Energy efficiency, sustainable development measures crucial for industry: Suresh Prabhu

Energy efficiency, demand side management and other sustainable growth measures and their integration are crucial for the country and the growth of the industry, Suresh Prabhu, Member of the Parliament and India’s Sherpa to the G20, said.

“Integration of all such initiatives is the only way forward for reducing the country’s GHG emissions, its coal consumption, electricity generation and wastage, and for improving the economy,” he said at the 19th Energy Efficiency Summit 2020 and 21st CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2020, where 154 companies from 15 sectors were recognized for their efforts in energy performance

Abhay Bakre, Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, said “Energy Efficiency is best perceived as a movement, where all stakeholders contribute positively. The government is committed to have a complete integration of economic recovery and Energy efficiency.”

R K Rai, Secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, in his special address said, “We have the opportunity to learn from the past, and adopt high levels of energy efficiency as we resume business and manufacturing. More than ₹1 lakh crore worth of loans have already been availed by MSMEs from the financial stimulus package announced by the government. The Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme has also been providing a great nudge to industries towards innovation in energy performance, and today we have a host of established and demonstrable innovations for companies across sectors to adopt at scale.”

Ajay Mishra, former Special Chief Secretary, Telangana government, said, “In Telangana, we have replaced about 3.8 million incandescent light bulbs with LED in the last three years. We have also replaced 53,000 fans with energy efficient ones. The ECBC Code is being implemented across Telangana, especially in the GHMC areas.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, said, “The Energy Efficiency Council, the Indian Green Building Council, GreenCo, GreenPro, Renewable Energy and other initiatives by CII-Godrej GBC have led to annual recurring savings of 9 billion Kwh of electricity, 15.5 million tonnes of GHG emissions reduction, and monetary savings of ₹3 billion.”

Ravichandran Purushothaman, Chairman, Energy Efficiency Council, CII—Godrej GBC, & President, Danfoss India, said “Companies that had invested in energy efficiency were shielded against the worst impact of Covid-19 related business disruptions and cost issues. MSMEs are now realizing the hidden value of energy efficiency, as it results in cost optimization, which is of utmost importance in a time of consumption crisis.”

154 companes awarded

According to a statement, the 21stNational Award for Excellence in Energy Management recognised the energy management and efficiency efforts of 154 companies from 15 sectors. A total of 380 applications were submitted, from sectors including automobile and engineering, buildings, cement, metal, power plant and paper.