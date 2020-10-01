Engineering goods exporters flag shortage of shipping containers, high freight rates

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Engineering goods exporters have written to the Commerce Ministry complaining about an acute shortage of shipping containers and arbitrary increase in freight rates and have suggested that a regulator be set up to deal with the “monopolistic’’ practices of shipping companies.
Declining imports, especially from China, resulting in lower inward traffic, is one of the reasons cited by shipping lines for the shortage in containers for outward traffic and increase in freight, explained EEPC India in a letter.
''We understand that one of the reasons cited for such acute shortage (of containers), perhaps, is that as imports into India, especially from China are declining, shipping lines have told some exporters that for only outward traffic, freight rates will have to increase as there is less inward traffic. Further, such a large increase in freight charges is also impacting the competitiveness of exporters, apart from the non-availability of containers," the letter said.
EEPC further said the government should seriously consider its proposal, made at a recent high level meeting in the Ministry, for setting up a regulator which can combat arbitrary increases in shipping freights.
The engineering goods exporters body appreciated the government’s decision to extend five per cent exemption of GST on freight charges at a time when exporters are facing high cost of containers.
Engineering exports witnessed a sharp fall this fiscal so far although things have somewhat steadied recently, the EEPC said. In August, engineering exports dropped by 8.03 per cent. ''The outlook remains choppy, though global trade is opening up sequentially despite the Covid-19 pandemic,' the release stated.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...