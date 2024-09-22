No opening remarks but feel free to ask any question, she said at the outset. We did, and the answers came thick and fast, and she did not even have a scrap of paper in her hand to refer to. Excerpts from the interaction:

That is about compensation cess. On rationalisation, because of Covid and elections, it has been delayed for a long time. Now it is much overdue. Now the committee is looking at rates item by item. Do we need four slabs – 5, 12, 18 and 28 – even that is being discussed.

There are some States who say we want compensation to continue. Compensation cannot continue. Compensation was brought in for making sure that States did not have apprehensions that after the GST comes in, their revenues will come down so drastically low that they can’t sustain themselves. In order to give the States the confidence (that their revenues will not suffer) the GST compensation was brought in — at a high rate. (Before the GST came in July 2017) No State was growing anywhere near 14 per cent. Tamil Nadu (because I am here right now), before 2017, was growing at a rate of 6.5 in the best of years. If the GST were not to be in at the 14 per cent assured level, Tamil Nadu would have earned something in the range of ₹4,23,000 crore. Whereas because of GST compensation and post that, because of GST, it has got something around ₹5.23 lakh - ₹1 lakh crore more.

Whether you want it as a cess (or some other tax), whether you want it at that rate as a cess of 28 per cent or whether you want it on those items on which this 28 per cent is levied for the sake of giving compensation, all these are subject of discussion.

But a cess was brought in to pay the compensation, which continues. The cess can continue because we are interested in revenue— but it cannot be for paying compensation. That clarity has to be there. Whether the cess should continue or not is being discussed in the council.

Let us look at ‘compensation’ and ‘cess’ separately. Compensation cannot continue after June 30, 2022, by law, no one can change that. Paying of the compensation in the first five years after implementation of the GST continued and ended in June 2022.

It is perfectly constitutionally legitimate for Central government to collect cess. It is perfectly legitimate that it doesn’t go through devolution. If the Finance Commission, which is a constitutional body, is not able to bring it into the devolution pool, it is because the Constitution tells them that it (cess) cannot come into the divisible pool. The Finance Commission is not doing any disservice to the States, nor is it doing the Centre a favour.

Flawed argument. The Constitution gives me every right to levy cess. As for the argument that the Centre collects cess but does not share with the States – it doesn’t go through the devolution process, but it goes down to the States – for building schools, for building roads, ports, hospitals. There are the categories under which the cesses are collected. When a cess is collected for an objective, it has to be spent on that objective – I can’t collect a health cess and divert it for building ports.

There are projects that take more money than is collected through the cess. (Suppose) I need to give ₹100 that I collected from the cess but the project estimate takes it to ₹125. Can I wash my hands off and say sorry boss, I have collected only ₹100, take it? If the school remains without a roof, I will have to build it, so I put ₹25 more than what I collected.

There could have been some instances where the CAG may have pointed out that it got corrected. But if you were to look at the end use in terms of the amount, which is gone for education, the amount which is gone for health — I’ve gone through this data several timesto the last decimal point — I have spent much more on education than what was collected as education cess.

To whichever extent we assess we need resources, I will collect it. The States taking the moral high ground suddenly, saying ‘you are collecting cess and it is growing’; tell me, how many States have reduced petrol prices after we did so? Tell me, how many States have not raised duty on liquor? Tell me, how many States have not taxed extra on entertainment? Those taxes that have not got subsumed into the GST, have they left them without any increase? So, this constant mocking at the Centre, saying ‘you are increasing taxes’, I want to ask them, hasn’t stamp duty gone up here (Tamil Nadu)? Haven’t electricity tariffs gone up here? To whom does it go – your exchequer only, right? There is nothing wrong, do it. But when you do it, you have a reason, right? To raise revenue. (Likewise) When I do something on the cess, it is immediately ‘Modi Vs the rest’. Okay, I have been increasing the rates — why don’t you be kind?

I think what is being missed out in this discussion are the facts. Take facts onboard and then allege or defend or talk about what is to be done. I think there is just a lot of to’ing and fro’ing, but facts are not coming into the discussion at all.

There have been allegations against the SEBI chief of conflict of interest. She has issued a clarification that she has followed due process and recused herself where necessary. But should this not be independently verified by the government, as she is a government appointee?

Q Last week, the US Fed cut rates after grappling with high inflation for three years, which was a consequence of excessive monetary and fiscal stimulus. India stands out for faring much better, with relatively stable inflation, bond yields and currency. This can be attributed to your calibrated and measured stimulus during Covid. While your policy and actions have been validated today, during Covid you were criticised by economists across the spectrum — left and right — for not printing more money and providing stimulus. What underlined your conviction to stick to your guns?

See, the decisions we had to take — particularly during Covid and then immediately after that — were not just taken sitting in the Finance Ministry’s rooms. Extensive consultation happened with stakeholders, observers of Indian economy, with the political leadership of various parties etc. And, the Prime Minister did his own consultations as well. Then all this came together. Literally, in those days we were calling up District Collectors — many of us ministers were assigned districts. I was assigned all districts in Tamil Nadu, a few in Andhra. Daily we were calling up of District Collectors to make sure that the essentials were coming. All this consumed a lot of time. But still, aside from this work, we were consulting experts and taking inputs and further comparing the inputs with the inputs the PM himself had collected. So, the decision to take the route of targeted relief, targeted assistance, was a conscious decision taken after due consultations. This also fell very much in line with how the PM manages finances — he is extremely careful about not splurging, or splashing it around to make everybody feel, ‘Oh, the government is spending’. (Our approach was) Be careful, give, but give only where it is due and how much is due. That is why we announced (the measures) layer by layer, at five different times, and again in October of that year.

Because of the layered approach and because of the tools which we adopted like — like the guarantees that we gave, saying banks should not hesitate (to lend) or at this stage ask for extra collateral from borrowers. And therefore, to that extent we made sure that we would stand-by if there’s any loss. So, when we adopted innovative ways of handling public money, the burden on the public exchequer was far less and the relief was timely. The easy solution that comes out of economic theory, which is ‘print (currency notes) and distribute’, we did not take.