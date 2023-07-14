Exports of goods from India declined for the fifth consecutive month in June 2023, falling a steep 22.02 per cent (year-on-year) to $32.97 billion, pulled down by key sectors such as gems & jewellery, petroleum products and engineering goods, as demand from developed countries failed to pick up

Imports, too, fell 17.48 per cent to $53.10 billion in June 2023, narrowing the trade deficit to $20.13 billion from $22.07 billion in June last year, per quick estimates released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the decline in exports was mostly due to the persistent slowdown in major economies, including North America and the EU, where Indian exports were concentrated.

Barthwal expressed optimism about things improving in the quarter starting July as exporters had indicated that the inventory pile-up was declining and fresh orders had started picking up.

