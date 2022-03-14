Exports up 25 per cent to $34.57 bn in February; trade deficit widens to $20.88 bn

×

Imports increase 36 per cent to $55.45 billion

India’s goods exports in February 2022 increased 25.10 per cent (year-on-year) to $34.57 billion fuelled by sectors such as engineering goods, gems & jewellery, petroleum products, electronics and chemicals.

Goods imports in February 2022 posted a sharper increase of 36.07 per cent to $55.45 billion widening the month’s trade deficit to $20.88 billion which was around 59 per cent higher than in February last year, according to quick estimates released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday.

Imports of items such as petroleum products, electronics, coal and fertilisers registered a spike during February 2022 while import of gold declined.

Goods exports for the period April-February 2021-22 were 46.09 per cent higher at $374.81 billion bringing the export target of $400 billion for fiscal 2021-22 close.

Earlier this month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had expressed hope that $400 billion exports target are met and would be clocking around $410 billion in 2021-22. Imports of goods for the period April-February 2021-22 were 59.33 per cent higher at $550.56 billion. The trade deficit in the eleven-month period almost doubled to $175.75 billion

The non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in February 2022 were 19.01 per cent higher at $26.75 billion. and their imports posted a growth of 32.04 per cent to $ 31.70 billion.