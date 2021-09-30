Fan makers want GST reduced

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Indian Fan Manufacturers Association has urged the government to cut GST on fans, as the industry is gearing to implement the mandatory star-labelling of electricity efficiency. The industry body also believes a production-linked incentive scheme for the sector can help it become a key export hub.
With the BEE Star labelling becoming mandatory from July 1 next year, energy-efficient fans will optimise power consumption by households, but fan prices will go up by 25-30 per cent.
Ravindra Singh Negi, Chairman, IFMA said, the industry body has urged the government to reduce GST from the 18 per cent slab to 5 per cent considering fans are a commonly used product. He added that reduction in GST will help manufacturers invest in capacities and adopt new technologies.
“A reduction in GST rate can provide much needed working capital cushion and incentivise the industry in developing new fans as per the energy efficiency norms. With the necessary policy support, the industry looks forward to embracing sustainable and energy efficient technology and ensuring effective implementation of BEE Star Labelling Requirements,” Negi added.
The industry, which witnessed sales washed-out in two successive summer seasons due Covid-induced restrictions, has been on a recovery path and is now almost back to pre-pandemic levels, Negi explained. Overall, 60 million fans are produced annually.
The industry body also pointed out that there is a need to focus on developing India’s export competitiveness. Atul Jain, Immediate Past-Chairman of IFMA said that currently the country exports 4 million units annually but there is potential for multi-fold growth.
Anuj Poddar, Vice-Chairman, IFMA added that a PLI scheme for the fans sector can help create a more robust ecosystem for manufacturing for exports. He added this will also help in expanding the country’s capacity for non-ceiling fans for international markets
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...