FDI equity inflow in April-June rises 168% to $17.57 bn

FDI equity inflow into India increased by a steep 168 per cent in the April-June 2021-22 period to $ 17.57 billion compared to the same period last year.

Total FDI inflow touched $ 22.53 billion during first three months of 2021-22, which was 90 per cent higher as compared to first three months of 2020-21.

Total FDI comprises equity inflow, reinvested earnings and other capital.

Automobile Industry emerged as the top sector during the first three months of the ongoing fiscal with 27 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow.

It was followed by Computer Software & Hardware sector (17 per cent) and Services sector (11 per cent) respectively.

Karnataka is the top recipient State in the April-June 2021-22 period with 48 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (23 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent).