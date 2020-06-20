FDI push: Draft foreign investment rules for pension funds issued

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has come out with a draft rules for foreign investments in Indian pension funds, allowing upto 49 per cent holding for foreign investors including portfolio investors under the automatic route.

However, automatic route will not apply and a Government approval would be required for the investing entity or individual from any of the bordering countries including China, the draft rules stipulates.

The relevant provisions of FDI policy issued from time to time would apply in all such cases, the draft rules --Pension Fund (Foreign Investment) Rules 2020 said.

Also, the draft rules stipulate that pension fund in India should ensure that its ownership and control shall remain at all times in the hands of resident Indian entities.

It also specifies that any increase of foreign investment of a pension fund in India would be in accordance with the pricing guidelines specified by RBI under FEMA regulations.

This is probably the first time ever the Government proposes to come with specific rules for foreign investments in pension funds, say industry observers.

Currently, the Insurance Act stipulates that the foreign investment regime that is applicable for insurance companies in India will also apply for pension sector.

R.V.Verma, former PFRDA Member and offg Chairman, told BusinessLine that the proposed rules augurs well for pension funds industry in India as foreign investments will bring transparency and expertise. However, the control and ownership of pension funds in India will remain at all times in hands of Indian entities and this is in tune with the prevailing rules for the insurance sector, according to Verma. It thus balances the foreign entities interest with the Indian stakes through control and ownership, he said.

The automatic route will not apply for foreign investments in pension funds for investors coming from bordering countries including China, and the same will require Government approval, Verma added.