Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday expressed satisfaction about fiscal consolidation. In an interview to businessLine, Nageswaran urged sovereign rating agencies to take note of the fact that India has never defaulted. Excerpts:

Q Why has the growth estimate been conservative at 6.5-7 per cent for FY25?

Barely five months ago, I was much more comfortable with 7 per cent and I stated so in the Indian economy reviews I published in late January. But if I have become slightly more careful about projecting a growth rate between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent, it is because I’m following the trajectory of the monsoon much more closely. I’m seeing how geopolitical developments have continued to fester and some of the conflicts have become more protracted. That could create supply side disruptions. We also see that the financial markets in the developed world may be turning after a long spell of uninterrupted rise and that will have a spillover effect as well. Also in the very short run, if you are seeing the continued growth in the import of cheaper goods from China then it will also have implications for capacity creation in the domestic economy. While capital formation by the private sector will continue to happen and continue to grow, the growth rate may be on the lower side if they feel that the external environment, both geopolitically and also in terms of trade, is creating some headwinds for them. So, for all these reasons. I said we will grow at this rate because incrementally, whether it is geopolitics, financial markets, monsoon progress or the continued acknowledgement of the fact that excess capacity has built up in China in several sectors – these are all adverse factors. Also, they are continuing to be a big player in even in low-cost, low-tech manufacturing and that has implications for several countries in Asia.

Q Why is there such little space for fiscal consolidation in the survey?

Fiscal consolidation is proceeding very satisfactorily. On Tuesday, you are getting the Budget and you will have much more insight into the fiscal consolidation. It is not an area of concern and barely one month or 1 1/2 months ago we got the upgrade of the credit rating outlook from Standard and Poor’s, the first one in 13 years. They spoke about the fact that if we go towards a consolidated fiscal deficit of 7 per cent of GDP, that will be important from their point of view. You will come to know about what the Indian government is thinking in the Union Budget. That was the reason why we felt we need to focus on the more important testing, question of the days, such as sustaining growth and creating employment etc.

Q S&P upgraded India’s rating last in 2007. Now, despite our very positive high frequency economic indicators, they have not upgraded...

They are looking for fiscal sustainability from their perspective. For example, they pointed to the fact that interest payments as a percentage of the revenues accruing to Centre are more than 40 paise on every rupee. And they also mentioned the fact that the consolidated deficit and the general government debt are on the higher side compared to the ‘Triple B-’ peer group. We see notwithstanding all these considerations that they have always raised, ultimately credit rating is about the assigning the probability of default. India has never defaulted and that should count for something.

Q You mentioned that India needs to generate an average of 78.5 lakh jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector. However, there have always been some doubt on the employment. How do you get a clearer picture on employment?