Indians have taken to fitness and health apps in a big way, especially after the pandemic. Since last year, over 71,000 new health and fitness apps have been launched in the country, said Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, a private life insurer.

“Fitness and good health is emerging as key life goal across cohorts of segments. Fitness revolution in India has been sparked post-pandemic. The trend is reflected in the surge of health apps,” Mehra told businessline.

He said health apps being downloaded include fitness and nutrition apps — calorie counters, nutrition diaries, and apps for detecting, tracking and analysing vitality and fitness achievement

“Fitness app downloads rose by 46 per cent globally and India topped the list. India had the maximum increase of 157 per cent in fitness app downloads during pandemic. 71,000 new health and fitness apps have been launched in India since last year,” Mehra added.

Corroborating this trend, Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director, Insights Division, KANTAR, said that consumers see health and fitness as major part of their daily regime. This has accentuated over the last few years post the pandemic, he added.

“The impact has been clearly visible on Health Insurance and the shift being seen in consumer intention for the product, mushrooming of health apps and increase in usage of health apps to move towards a fitter self. We believe this is one of the post pandemic trends that is here to stay and includes aspects towards preventive care”, Parameswaran said.

Meanwhile, a Survey commissioned by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has revealed that 65 percent Indians have health and fitness goals. This is up from 35 percent in 2019. Also health goals have seen a sharp increase in non metro region with a 33 percent jump.

in India, health insurance is the fastest growing segment in the insurance sector. The penetration of health insurance is sill low in the country, prompting the regulator IRDAI to introduce several reforms to encourage use of technology and expand the distribution channels for improved penetration.

