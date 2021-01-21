flydubai to resume Dubai-Doha services from Jan 26

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Dubai-based flydubai has announced resumption of flights to Qatar with a double daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) with effect from January 26.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai, said that the airline sees its network grow to 64 destinations. “Flights to Doha will start from January 26 and, to meet expected demand, we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service.”
flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19.
In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent), said Passengers will also have the option to experience Business Class with space and privacy in the cabin, inflight entertainment a range of delicious snacks and complimentary hot and cold beverages.
Economy Class offers a Recaro-designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort. flydubai continues to roll out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected. Passengers may choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...