flydubai to resume Dubai-Doha services from Jan 26

Dubai-based flydubai has announced resumption of flights to Qatar with a double daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) with effect from January 26.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai, said that the airline sees its network grow to 64 destinations. “Flights to Doha will start from January 26 and, to meet expected demand, we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service.”

Includes Covid-19 cover

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19.

In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates.

Business, economy classes

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent), said Passengers will also have the option to experience Business Class with space and privacy in the cabin, inflight entertainment a range of delicious snacks and complimentary hot and cold beverages.

Economy Class offers a Recaro-designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort. flydubai continues to roll out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected. Passengers may choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.