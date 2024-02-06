The FMCG industry is poised to garner a value growth of 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent in 2024 despite challenges, as per the latest projections by NielsenIQ. This is lower than the growth seen in 2023. In the 12-month period ending December 2023, the FMCG sector had garnered 9.3 per cent value growth and 6.4 per cent volume growth.

The insights and research firm said its outlook for 2024 reflects the industry’s ability to navigate complexities and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

In the December quarter, the Indian FMCG industry garnered a 6 per cent growth in value driven by a 6.4 per cent increase in consumption growth. This comes as the gap between urban and rural consumption narrowed further in the December quarter.

Volume growth for the quarter is 6.1 per cent higher than in the same period last year (i.e., Q4 2022). However, the report noted moderation in consumption growth within the FMCG sector compared to the sequential quarters across the country.

The volume growth for the rural markets in the December quarter was pegged at 5.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period, while the volume growth in urban markets was pegged at 6.8 per cent compared to 10.2 per cent in the September quarter.

However, there was a moderation in volume growth sequentially. “In rural markets, there is a sequential slowdown in volume growth, with consumption experiencing a slight decline during this quarter, Q4’24 (5.8 per cent), compared to Q3’23 (6.4 per cent). However, the decline is more pronounced in urban markets,” NIQ noted.

Roosevelt Dsouza, Head of Customer Success – India, NIQ, said, “For the first time in 2023, consumption gaps between urban and rural markets are narrowing down. The North and West regions are contributing to this phenomenon. The favourable interim Union Budget 2024-25, supporting several economic boosters for the rural sector, should augur well for companies with a rural strategy.”

“Despite a sequential-quarter decline, the rural recovery narrative continued to evolve throughout the year. In Q4 2023, we observe an uptick in consumption, primarily driven by habit-forming categories (such as biscuits and noodles) in food and essential home products. These categories have thrived despite flat to negative price growth, indicating resilience and sustained demand,” Dsouza said.

Within the retail sector, modern Trade continued to experience double-digit consumption growth at 16.8 per cent.

Traditional trade, on the other hand, has experienced a decrease, with consumption registering at 5.3 per cent in Q4 2023, lower from 7.5 per cent in the preceding quarter.

At the All-India level, both the food and non-food sectors contributed to the volume growth of the FMCG sector.

In December quarter, more units were purchased in food categories compared to the same period last year, whereas in non-food, more large packs were bought.

“The volume growth in the Food sector in Q4 was at a rate of 5.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, down from 8.7 per cent in Q3 2023,” it added. This was due to a slowdown in growth is staples (such as Refined and non-refined edible oils, etc.) and impulse (such as confectionery, etc.) categories, it added.

Within the non-food categories, there was an improvement, with volume growth reaching 9.6 per cent in Q4’23 compared to last year, an increase from the 8.7 per cent recorded in Q3’23. This improvement was driven by an increase in rural consumption growth.

Meanwhile, volume growth was attributed to home care and personal care (toilet soaps) categories in rural areas.

However in urban areas, the non-food sector witnessed slower consumption growth, with a growth rate of 9.4 per cent in Q4’23, slightly down from 10.4 per cent in Q3’23.

