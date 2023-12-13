The Ministry of Food Processing has said that beneficiaries of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme have made an investment of ₹7,126 crore and have reported cumulative sales of ₹49,825 crore up to the April-September period.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“The scheme aims to generate employment for approximately 2.5 lakh persons. As of September 30, 2023, Quarterly Review Reports from PLI beneficiaries indicate the creation of employment for 2,37,335 persons,” the Minister added.

The PLI scheme for the food processing sector is being implemented from FY 2021-22 to FY 2026-27 with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore. The scheme focuses on incentivising manufacturing in four categories: ready-to-cook & ready-to-eat products, processed fruits & vegetables, marine products, and mozzarella cheese.

The scheme also focuses on enabling SMEs to promote innovative or organic products and incentivising branding and marketing abroad of Indian brands in the global market. Additionally, the PLI Scheme for promoting Millet-based Products was launched in the FY 2022-23 with an outlay of ₹800 crore, utilising the scheme’s savings.

The Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that incentives worth ₹584.30 crore have been disbursed to beneficiaries in FY 2021-22. “According to scheme guidelines, the PLI beneficiaries are required to furnish incentive claims for a specific financial year by December 31 of the following financial year,” it added.

