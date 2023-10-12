TV makers have witnessed exponential rise in sales in the past few days, thanks to the ICC World Cup. For the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match on Saturday, TV makers are seeing large-sized TV sets flying off the shelves even though sales of consumer products is otherwise slow till the auspicious period of Navratri begins.

Some TV makers said they have witnessed nearly 60-70 per cent surge in the last 10 days. “We have seen exponential growth in TV sales during last 10 days. For the first time, we have witnessed such spurt in TV sales especially before navratri. There is good demand for large-screen TVs, certainly this is due to high-decibel sports events,” said Gireesan Gopi, Business Head Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

Customers seek experience

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice-President - Visual Display Business at Samsung India, said that the company’s large-screen models that are 55-inch and above are “flying off the shelves” as consumers seek a stadium-like experience at home. “Sales of our premium television line-up — comprising the Neo QLED, QLED and OLED models – are up 2.7x from the year-ago period. Consumer sentiment has touched an all-time high in October,” he added.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said not just the premium televisions but the brand’s premium soundbars, too, have witnessed a surge in sales. He added that both the festival season and cricket fever have “sparked a positive trend” in the market.

E-commerce majors such as Amazon and Flipkart are also currently running their respective festival season sales. On Tuesday, Amazon India in a statement said that demand for large-screen televisions witnessed “a record growth of 260 per cent y-o-y.“

“We have already seen a significant uptick in the overall sales of LED TVs and are expecting to see a growth of over 40 per cent in the category. In line with the cricket fever, as India is hosting the World Cup after 12 years, the demand for a complete viewing experience backed by efficient technology has gone further upwards,” said NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vipin Yadav, Director - Marketing, Hisense India, said there has been “noticeable surge in sales“ over the past few days. He also noted that consumers are increasingly opting for larger TV screens, 50 inches or bigger, with advanced technology.