Former banker Mukesh Jain appointed as WDRA Member

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mukesh Kumar Jain, former MD & CEO of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), as Member in the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA).

He has been appointed for a period of three years, according to the Department of Personnel & Training.

It maybe recalled that Delhi headquartered WDRA, which is a statutory authority under the Department of Food and Public Distribution, has been set up for the development and regulation of warehouses , negotiability of warehouse receipts and to promote orderly growth of the warehousing business in the country.