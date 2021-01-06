Future of Indian industry hinges on quality, productivity: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the future of the Indian industry was hinged on the attributes of quality and productivity and that production and services delivery had to be efficient to take forward the efforts to build ‘Brand India’.

The Minister was speaking at a webinar of ‘Udyog Manthan’ — a marathon of focussed sector-specific webinars to promote quality and productivity in Indian industry — on Wednesday.

The webinar is organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in association with Quality Council of India, National Productivity Council, and industry bodies. Comprising 45 sessions covering various major sectors in manufacturing and services, the series will continue till March 2, according to an official release.

‘Udyog Manthan’ will identify challenges, opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices. It will enable learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ and realising the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the release said.

According to Goyal, the webinar series will be a harbinger of change in the way people work and in their mindsets and will set a base for India to engage as a global player with high productivity and high quality. “This webinar will be considered successful in the actual implementations of the recommendations that come out of the discussions in ‘Udyog Manthan’,” he said.