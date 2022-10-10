Indonesia hopes to find support from India at the G20 Summit in Bali next month for strengthening the agenda for emerging economies, including promoting the legacy projects initiated by it to help the MSME sector and women entrepreneurs, and also wants continuation of these efforts when New Delhi takes over the presidency of the forum next year, top business representatives from the country have said.

“So far, agenda of G20 has been driven by the developed countries. Emerging nations like Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa should now come together to push their own agenda and also insist on adequate funding from developed countries,” Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, Chair, B20 Indonesia, said.

Business 20 (B20), formed in 2010, is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. B20 aims to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations on the priorities by each rotating presidency to spur economic growth and development.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosted a conference on B20 Indonesia Global Dialogue in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi on Monday, with the aim of aligning the perspectives of Indian industry with the policy recommendations of B20 Indonesia.

Three recommendations

The three main policy recommendations by B20 Indonesia include driving innovation as key to unlock post-crisis growth; empowering MSMEs and economically vulnerable groups including women, and enhancing collaboration between developed-developing countries in addressing global issues, Kamdani said.

Adequate funding from developed countries, especially for green financing, was another area that the B20 hoped to stress on at the Bali meet, said M Arsjad Rasjid P M, Chairman, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Amitabh Kant, G20 India Sherpa, in his address at B20 dialogue, laid emphasis on the role of B20 platform to discuss the issues of global economic growth and social progress, according to a statement issued by CII.

B20 Indonesia’s recommendations also stress on innovation, digitalisation, and technology adoption to support international development and mitigation of future global crises – specifically creating robust guideline on health emergency preparedness to ensure global coordinated response for future crises enhanced by a technology-enabled “always on” global health infrastructure.

G 20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Indonesia is currently holding the presidency of G20.