'Gender equality will enhance efficiency of institution'

Gender equality is the strength of any institution, says B.Sandhya, Additional Director General Police (ADGP).

Multi tasking skill of the women is the asset to any enterprise, it will increase its efficiency, she said while inaugurating a webinar on empowering women organised by FICCI Kerala State Council in association with Amway India.

She also added that over a period of time, with increased number of women workforce in the police department helped in enhancing the department's whole quality of service.

Women entrepreneurs in Kerala can utilize the vast potential in agriculture sector especially food processing, food technology, value addition products marketing of food products said K.Vasuki, Director, Agriculture. There are various governmental schemes and supporting systems available for women entrepreneurs, she said.

Gursharan Cheema, Senior Vice President, Amway India North and South said that over the years, with the growing number of educated women and other factors owing to changing lifestyles, there is a steady rise in the share of women in the workforce. Women entrepreneurship has also witnessed rapid growth with women representing over 14 per cent of entrepreneurs in the country. Almost 60 per cent of Amway direct retailers and sellers in India are women.

M I Sahadullah, Co-chairman, Ficci spoke about the initiatives of Ficci in promoting women entrepreneurship, empowerment and employment including the recently launched Ficci's mega campaign titled “Empowering the Greater 50%”.