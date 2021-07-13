Google announces plan to move users to unified ‘Drive for desktop’ app

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Google has shared its plans to transition users to its unified ‘Drive for desktop’ app.
Earlier this year, the tech giant had announced that it was working towards unifying its two Google Drive sync clients — Backup and Sync; and Drive File Stream — into a single sync client called Drive for desktop.
In the coming weeks it will roll out new features for the unified app for Windows and macOS.
It will now prompt Backup and Sync users in the coming weeks to transition to Drive for desktop by September 2021.
Google announces new updates for Messages in India
Users will see an in-product notification to transition to continue syncing their files, Google said in a blog post.
Starting July 19, 2021, Backup and Sync will support a guided flow to help users transition to Drive for desktop.
Google to launch visitor sharing feature
From October 1, users can no longer sign in to Backup and Sync. The Drive for desktop app allows users to access and sync files directly from the cloud on their Mac or PC. It also automatically syncs local files to the cloud in the background, the company said.
The app will include the “best and most used” features from both Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream.
This includes uploading and syncing photos and videos to Google Photos and/or Google Drive. Users can also sync external storage devices to the cloud, including flash drives and external hard drives. They can mirror Drive files on their desktop. They can store files on their local device.
