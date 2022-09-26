Government initiates talks on disinvestment/ closure of CPSEs under two Ministries, three Departments

The Government has initiated discussions on disinvestment/ closure of various Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSEs) under two Central Ministries and three Central Departments.

“Three CGO (Committees of Group of Officers) meetings were held and considered CPSEs belonging to the Ministries of Housing & Urban Affairs and Health & Family Welfare, besides those from the Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and Fertilisers for closure/ disinvestment,” a report by the Department of Public Enterprises said. A senior official said no name has been finalised, though the strategic disinvestment process has been initiated for some of them, such as HLL Life Care.

There are a total of 27 CPSEs under these Departments and Ministries, with the Fertiliser Department leading with 9 CPSEs. Some of the 27 CPSEs are in heavy losses. The discussion has been initiated after implementation of the new CPSE policy, which prescribes closures or disinvestment in non-strategic sectors. All the above-mentioned five Ministries/ Departments are part of non-strategic sectors.

Once CPSEs are identified for closure or privatisation, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) will prepare a note for in-principle approval by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). After approval, the DPE will form an IMC. The Ministry/ Department concerned will proceed to work out the details of the closure. This would include estimation of budgetary support required for financing the closure of the CPSE, the time-lines and phasing of release of funds from the Centre and updating of records of the movable and immovable assets of the CPSE.

The process of closure of a CPSE and disposal of its immovable assets will be completely delinked. While the leasehold lands will be returned to the State Government, freehold land will be transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will dispose the land asset. A time line of 7 months and 45 days have been prescribed to complete the process of closure.