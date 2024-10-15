Brands will need to ensure that claims such as “clean”, “green”, “eco-friendly”, “good for the planet”, “natural”, “organic”, “pure” or “sustainable” are backed with credible disclosures and evidence. In a bid to protect consumer interests, the government on Tuesday released comprehensive guidelines for prevention and regulation of greenwashing and misleading environmental claims.

Greenwashing refers to deceptive and misleading marketing tactics used by brands to make false or exaggerated claims related to the environment. This is done by often using vague or unsubstantial terms.

The guidelines stated that manufacturers and service providers will need to substantiate their environmental claims with credible evidence. They cannot use “generic terms” such as pure, organic, eco-friendly or green among others without substantiation. This must be “accessible and verifiable” evidence based on independent studies or third-party certification. It also stressed that consumer-friendly language must be used to explain the meaning and implication of technical terms such as greenhouse gas emissions or Environmental Impact Assessment.

These guidelines will be applicable on manufacturers, service providers, traders, ad agencies and endorsers.

“Any person making environmental claims shall disclose all material information in the relevant advertisement or communication or either by inserting a QR code or URL,’ the guidelines stated. Brands will also need to clarify whether their green claims are related to the manufacturing process, packaging or manner of use and disposal of their products. Also, brands must back their comparative green claims with verifiable and relevant data and not just highlight favourable data.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said that this is in line with international best practices and guidelines implemented in markets such as the US, Australia and Europe.

Specific claims

Specific environment-related claims such as compostable, recyclable, plastic-free or renewable among others must be supported with “credible certification, reliable scientific evidence or statutory or third-party independent verification, “ the guidelines added. Players found to be flouting these guidelines will be penalised for misleading ads and unfair trade practices.

Khare added that these guidelines do not seek to stifle companies’ environmental efforts but to ensure these claims are made with integrity and transparency. “ The primary goal of these guidelines is to shield consumers from misleading claims and foster a marketplace where environmental claims are truthful,” she added.

The guidelines also stressed that even aspirational or futuristic green claims can only be made when they are supported by clear and actionable plans. Brands often make futuristic claims in terms of achieving certain goals such as reduction of carbon emissions or reduction in plastic use by a certain timeline in the future.

